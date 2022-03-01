TitanSwap Price Tops $1.49 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $79.76 million and approximately $175,682.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

