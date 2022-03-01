TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Shares Down 16.8%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) shares fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter.

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

