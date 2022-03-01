Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Up 9.4%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 6,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.