Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Up 9.4%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 6,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.