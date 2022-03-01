Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.40

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and traded as low as $83.85. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 300 shares.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

