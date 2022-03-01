Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$117.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE TD traded down C$3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,395. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.73 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.