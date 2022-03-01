Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$98.63. 3,888,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,395. The stock has a market cap of C$179.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.73 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

