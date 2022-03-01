Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Hits $4.75 on Major Exchanges

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $2.59 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00010764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00255352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001379 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

