Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $187.90

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.90 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.52), with a volume of 392743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.60 ($2.73).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.30) to GBX 241 ($3.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.33 ($4.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.81. The company has a market cap of £904.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

