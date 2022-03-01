Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.28

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.28 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.27). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.27), with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The company has a market cap of £10.49 million and a PE ratio of -40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.28.
Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)
