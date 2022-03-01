Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.24 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.10 or 0.99525280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020992 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00274374 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,527,671 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

