TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading Up 1.2%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 11,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

