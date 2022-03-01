Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

