Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $29.26.
