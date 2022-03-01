Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,107.55

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,107.55 ($14.86) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($12.99). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 980 ($13.15), with a volume of 61,977 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The company has a market capitalization of £587.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($16.01), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($605,511.93). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope purchased 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,409.03).

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

