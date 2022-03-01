Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.21.

TREVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

