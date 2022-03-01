Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.59.

Shares of TV stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.15. 260,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,872. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

