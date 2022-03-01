Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.84, but opened at $87.01. Trex shares last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 27,233 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $118,929,000. Amundi bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth about $24,004,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth about $16,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.