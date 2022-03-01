Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tri Pointe Homes also reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

