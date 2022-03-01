Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. 7,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,177. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,531 shares of company stock worth $27,442,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

