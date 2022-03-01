Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $271,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,670. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. 60,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,138. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

