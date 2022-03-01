Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,354. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

