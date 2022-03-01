Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in YETI by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $5,215,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. 11,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,733. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

