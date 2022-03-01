Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.58. 31,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

