Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,988. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

