TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.TriMas also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,325. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

