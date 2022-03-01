TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.39

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 194711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

