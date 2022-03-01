TRON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $792.23 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. TRON has a market cap of $6.33 billion and $792.23 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003948 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,737,098,652 coins and its circulating supply is 101,737,083,549 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

