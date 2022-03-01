TROY 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.49 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, TROY has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $51.89 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

