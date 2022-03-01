TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.08. 400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

