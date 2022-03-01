Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.21. 107,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

