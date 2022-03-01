Truist Financial Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $3.50

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,617. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

