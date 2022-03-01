Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth Sells 200 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $17,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $17,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00.

Shares of TRUP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 504,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

