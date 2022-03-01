Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 791,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $144.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

