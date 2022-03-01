Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $858.00. The stock had a trading volume of 757,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281,689. The stock has a market cap of $861.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $965.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

