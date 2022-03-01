Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,697 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,696,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

