Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.33 and a 200-day moving average of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

