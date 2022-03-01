TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TSRI stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter.

About TSR (Get Rating)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

