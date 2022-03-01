TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.
TTEC stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.
In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TTEC (Get Rating)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
