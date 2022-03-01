TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Get TTEC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.