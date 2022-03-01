TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 111,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

