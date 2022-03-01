TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.
NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 111,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.
In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
