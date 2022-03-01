TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get TTEC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.