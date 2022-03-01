TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.
In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TTEC (Get Rating)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTEC (TTEC)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.