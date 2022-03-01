TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TTEC by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

