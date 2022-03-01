Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Downgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Hold

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

