Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $18.49. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1,848 shares traded.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.07 million, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

