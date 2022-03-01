Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

TRQ opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.