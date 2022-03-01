Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 131,600 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

