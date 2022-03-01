Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 234,300 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.07% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

BDSI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

