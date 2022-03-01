Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 32,200 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 596.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of GATX worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 268.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 500.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

