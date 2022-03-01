Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 9,400 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of National Bank worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.