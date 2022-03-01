Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NTB opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

