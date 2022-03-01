Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 1,488.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.59% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,633,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,584 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.