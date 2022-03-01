Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 15,700 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Ebix worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ebix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $913.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

